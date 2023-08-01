Two killed, several injured in Lamu Al Shabaab attack

Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof Kithure Kindiki during a security meeting at Maurus Academy in Chesongoch, Elgeyo Marakwet County on January 03, 2023. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA

Two people have been killed in an attack carried out by suspected Al Shabaab militants in Lamu County, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has said.

In a statement sent to media houses on August 1, 2023, the Interior CS said the suspected militants staged the attack at 7:40am along the Lamu- Witu- Garsen Highway.

“Two people were killed, approximately ten others injured, while a yet to be determined number are missing,” the statement read in part.

Nairobi News has established that one person died during the attack while the other succumbed to injuries while being rushed to hospital.

According to the statement, officers attached to the Nyangoro Forward Operating Base (FOB) who were conducting clearance patrols along the highway responded rapidly and an engagement with the suspected terrorists believed to be over 60 in number kicked off.

Police in Lamu County believe the terrorists were driven back into the Lamu Forest which is believed to be their hiding point within the coastal region.

He also said a number of officers attached to the National Police Service (NPS), and the Kenya Defense Force (KDF) have been deployed to search the area with the aim of nabbing the suspected terrorist.

During the attack, Hindi Member of County Assembly (MCA) James Njaaga’s car was attacked. He was travelling with his family.

“Hindi MCA James Njaaga’s car attacked at Lango la Simba by terrorists. The MCA was travelling with his family. They were saved by Nyongoro special forces and rushed to Witu Health Center where they are receiving first aid,” a police brief seen by Nairobi News read in full.

In the recent past there has been an upsurge of terror-related attacks within the vast North Eastern region and Lamu County.

In Lamu county five civilians were killed, some ‘beheaded’, in the villages of Juhudi and Salama. The attacks came just as Somalia and Kenya entered into an agreement to reopen the border points closed since 2011.

The attack by Al Shabab occurred in villages that border Somalia, an area where the group often carries out raids. The attackers also burnt houses and destroyed property.

A number of residents of Juhudi and Salama villages have fled their homes. At least 30 armed men dressed in military uniforms and sarongs stormed the two villages in Lamu County at night.

