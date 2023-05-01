Two people attend Labor Day celebrations in Eldoret

Central Organisation of Trade Union's Uasin Gishu County branch Chairman Peter Odima (right), accompanied by branch's Secretary Rodgers Ombati, leave Central Primary School ground in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County where this year's Labour Day celebrations were to take place on May 01, 2023. JARED NYATAYA

Central Organisation of Trade Union's Uasin Gishu County branch Chairman Peter Odima (right), accompanied by branch's Secretary Rodgers Ombati, leave Central Primary School ground in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County where this year's Labour Day celebrations were to take place on May 01, 2023. JARED NYATAYA





There were no Labour Day celebrations in Eldoret town, the home tuff of President Dr William Ruto.

Nairobi News has established that people did not turn up for the event which was supposed to be held at Eldoret Central Primary School in Uasin Gishu County.

Only two officials of the Central Organisation of Trade Union (COTU) who are Mr Peter Odima the Northern Rift Valley region boss and his deputy Mr Rodgers Ombati turned up for the function.

Addressing journalists on the empty field, Mr Odima accused the county government of failing to work with them in order for the function to take place.

“The county government had promised to give us tents and chairs plus also chip in financially but they failed to keep the promise,” said Mr Odima.

“The promise was even made to us over the weekend that they would ensure that they boost us so that we have a fruitful function but sadly this never happened,” he added.

Uasin Gishu County Commissioner who was scheduled to deliver President Ruto’s speech was also asked not to attend the function.

Mr Odima narrated how he headed to the grounds to attend the function only to find the field empty.

He then said that he lacked an option but to share COTU’s Secretary General’s speech with a number of journalists for coverage.

According to Mr Odima, Mr Atwoli only sent copies of the speech without any facilitation which also affected the attendance.

“Even COTU itself has done nothing to ensure that this day is a success, all they did was send me copies of Mr Atwoli’s speech,” he said.

Mr Odima said that the new Uasin Gishu governor should learn from Mr Jackson Mandago who is the immediate former governor and currently serving as the county’s senator.

He said that in the ten years when he was governor Labor day celebrations in Uasin Gishu were always a success.

Also read: MOFA, BSA conquer Rausha Kipaji tournament