Two plead guilty to vandalizing electricity meter board





Two men who vandalized an electricity meter board in Kangemi, Nairobi, will pay Sh30, 000 fine after they pleaded guilty to destroying energy installation charges at the Kibera law courts.

In default, Elvis Amandi and Johnel Omosa Ondieki will spend nine months in prison.

They were handed the penalty by Resident Magistrate William Tullen.

The court heard that the duo vandalized a metallic meter board in Waruku area of Kangemi location using a hacksaw on April 30.

The meter board belonging to Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) houses a postpaid meter that supplies electrical energy to a street light used by members of the neighbouring community for security light purposes.

The meter had been installed outside St. Paul’s ACK church to serve the members of the public.

The court also heard that two were arrested by members of the public and taken to Kangemi police station after the caretaker of the church identified as Francis Jeremiah raised an alarm.

Their accomplice escaped during the arrest. Jeremiah had warned the convicts against vandalizing the equipment after he saw them acting suspiciously around it while armed with a hacksaw but they ignored him. As he made calls to Nyumba Kumi officials the vandals managed to vandalise the meter board.

Photographs of the vandalized mete board were availed to court as exhibits in the case.