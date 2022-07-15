Two police officers arrested on suspicion of robbing motorist





Two police officers have been arrested for allegedly robbing a motorist in Nkubu, Meru County. According to a police report seen by Nairobi News, the two officers, Mr John Lekidayo and Mr Kelvin Kinyua, are in police custody in connection to the robbery that took place on July 13, 2022.

On that day, the driver of a lorry driver, which was carrying hardware materials, was blocked by a car and four occupants, all armed with guns, jumped out after which they robbed the driver and his two loaders.

It was later established that the vehicle belongs to Mr Lekidayo of Nkubu police station. The officer was subsequently summoned and questioned about his whereabouts on the day of the robbery.

Investigations into the matter revealed that the said officer, who on the day of the robbery was in charge of the armory, issued Mr Kinyua with an AK47 rifle of serial number 5423659. Later on, Mr Lekidayo returned the rifle to the armory.

According to the police report, it also emerged that the two officers never booked their duties on the day of the robbery.

The AK47 rifle, three mobile phones belonging to the officers and a motor vehicle have all been marked as exhibits to be presented in court when the suspects are arraigned.

The matter is currently being investigated by detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Tharaka North Sub County.