Two suspected robbers on a crime spree stopped by bodaboda and public





Police in Nairobi over the weekend shot dead two suspected thugs and also arrested two others in separate incidents.

In the first incident, two youthful men were nabbed by members of the public at the Nyayo Stadium Roundabout in Nairobi County.

The duo had spent the better part of the evening of Sunday, January 15, 2023, stealing from civilians.

However, they were nabbed when they snatched a mobile phone from a lady at the roundabout, and bodaboda riders plus members of the public gave chase after them.

When they were caught, the civilians were in the process of lynching them, but this was stopped when police officers rushed to the scene and managed to rescue them.

The motorbike was taken from the scene and is in police custody, with the police asking anyone who had encountered the thugs to make a report.

Police say that one of the suspects managed to escape from the members of the public who were running after them.

In the other incident, the two who were shot dead were stealing from members of the public in Dandora, Nairobi County.

The duo even injured some members of the public during their stealing spree, which caught the attention of members of the public, who quickly alerted the police.

It emerged that the two also had a gun and were using it to threaten civilians before stealing from them their valuables and money.

One of the injured men is fighting for his life at the Mama Lucy Hospital, cornered within the Kibarange area.

“It is then that police decided to go after the duo and managed to corner them as they went on with their evil deeds,” Mr. Adamson Bungei, the Nairobi County police boss, said.

Police say that the two were armed with homemade guns, and officers also recovered the two motorbikes.

