



Two suspected thugs on a robbing spree shot near Yaya Center

Police on Monday shot dead two suspected robbers in the Kilimani area who were on a robbing spree.

The two according to the police were on a motorcycle harassing and robbing members of the public near Yaya Centre.

Police who were on patrol spotted the suspects and upon being challenged to stop, fled on foot off towards Lenana Road and abandoned the said motorcycle.

“After a hot pursuit, the suspects started engaging the police in a shootout and during the incident, the two were fatally wounded,” a police statement read in part.

Also read: Kamene reveals awkward moment between Betty Kyallo and ex, Nick Ndeda in first public meeting

One of the suspects was identified as 22-year-old Kelvin Kimathi while the second suspect could not be identified as he had no identity card.

Police recovered a mini revolver with no visible serial numbers loaded with 2 rounds of ammunition and four mobile phones.

The two bodies were taken to the city morgue.

In Kariobangi, a suspected thug was left wreathing in pain after he was shot by his colleagues leaving him for dead.

The four suspects had in the Monday evening incident attempted to rob an M-Pesa shop located in the area.

Police suspect the failed robbery is what made them shoot their colleague before fleeing and leaving him behind inside the motor vehicle they were using.

‘As the officers were pursuing the suspects, they had gunshots ahead of them, only to find the said motor vehicle parked by the roadside with one suspect, he had two guns shot wounds on his left thigh and lower abdomen,” police said in a report.

Also read: Family of Gor Mahia Chairman react to him being a member of Freemasons

The suspect was identified as Thomas Obita aged 27. Police recovered two mobile phones, an axe, a metal bar and a panga.

He was escorted to Kenyatta National Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, a wanted notorious criminal was arrested in Kibra, after the public tipped police about his whereabouts.

The suspect identified as Jared Namayi aka Reja was apprehended with any incident at his house in Jonathan Ngeno estate.

Police found six mobile phones, four wristwatches, a machete and a sword and several motorcycle number plates in his house.

In Mowlem, a man is in custody after he stubbed and killed another man after an argument.

The man succumbed to stomach injuries after he was rushed to Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital where he was undergoing treatment.

The suspect is yet to be arrested.

Also read:

Sarah goes after Harmonize’s Range Rover, house and music label in divorce suit

Full details of registration for US Green Card Lottery

Government warns Kenyans on using banned contraceptive

Watch: Viral Tiktoker Daddeys Gal rebuffs Indian man’s advances