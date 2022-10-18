Two Ugandan nationals stabbed to death in bar brawl over woman





Two Ugandan nationals stabbed to death in a bar brawl over a woman

Detectives have launched an investigation after two middle-aged Ugandan nationals died in hospital after being stabbed in a fight over a woman in Nairobi.

The two died while undergoing treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

Two others are nursing wounds at the same hospital that moved from MSF Mathare hospital.

According to the police, William Mukoli, 26, and 27-year-old Paul Kemaso succumbed to stab wounds in the hospital on Monday.

Also read: Exclusive: How Alikiba’s efforts to reconcile with his wife hit a brick wall

Together with fellow Ugandans Simon Wasike and Paulo Hassan, they had been stabbed in the fight along Juja Road, sustaining serious injuries.

The four were in a group of other Ugandans who are believed to have stabbed them over a woman.

The group was at a joint in the area when an argument started before a fight broke out among themselves, leading to the multiple stabbings on Sunday.

Police said the group was in Nairobi for business and had gone to a joint that Ugandans usually frequent.

According to the police, they were called to the scene and informed of the stabbings before following up and finding the victims in the hospital.

Police further added that they are yet to establish the motive of the incident as they also want to know the cause of the fight.

Also read: Exclusive: Nick Ndeda on why it didn’t work out with Betty Kyallo

The detectives will also interrogate those in the hospital.

Meanwhile, in Kasarani, Nairobi, a middle-aged woman is nursing gunshot wounds after she was shot and injured in a clash between police and suspected thugs.

Police said the woman was busy at her farm when fleeing thugs shot and wounded her in the shoulder.

No arrest has been made, and police say they are pursuing leads on their whereabouts.

The woman was rushed to the hospital and was admitted. She is in stable condition.

Police said they are looking for the suspects who escaped.

Also read our top stories today:

Exclusive: Sarah Kabu on ‘shaped’ and ‘flat’ backsides

Exclusive: Inside the spellbinding relationship between Nameless and daughter, Tumiso

Exclusive! I’m still married to Anerlisa Muigai – Ben Pol denies divorce is finalised