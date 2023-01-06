Two warders arrested while smuggling drugs into Nairobi Remand Prison





Detectives are investigating an incident involving two prison warders who were arrested while attempting to smuggle narcotics into Nairobi Remand and Allocation Prison.

Makadara Sub-County Police Commander, Mrs Judith Nyongesa, confirmed the incident, saying the suspects were arrested with 451 rolls of cannabis sativa with a street value of about Sh10,000. Mrs Nyongesa said the two officers are a Constable and a Sergeant.

“The wardens were found in possession of 451 rolls of cannabis sativa that were so skillfully concealed that no one could easily suspect them. The narcotics were worth more than Sh10,000 street price,” Mrs Nyongesa said.

Mrs Nyongesa said there have been similar cases in the past even as she linked the latest incident to another one that happened last year.

“There are some officers who were caught smuggling drugs into Viwandani Prison. My officers arrested the suspects at the prison gate at that time. We took them to court and they were sentenced for those offences,” Mrs Nyongesa said.

According to Makadara Criminal Investigation Unit boss, Mr Felix Nyamai Kithuku, an undercover had information that the cannabis would be brought to Nairobi to be smuggled by prison warders before reach the prisoners who were to sell it inside the prison.

Mr Kithuku said his unit, with the help of Mrs Nyongesa’s officers, had put in place strategies on the case and way laid the suspects.

Mr Kithuku said the administration at Nairobi Maximum Prison, Remand and Allocation Prison had ben informed of the operation.

“We had detectives who were following the suspects so they wouldn’t suspect. We also had other officers who waited for them at the prison gate. Unaware of our presence, the suspects, who are both attached to Industrial Area Prison, were arrested as they passed the prison’s main gate while in possession of the narcotics,” Mr Kithuku said.

He said the suspects are helping the police with investigations in an effort to expose all those involved in the syndicate.

Early last year, two prison warders were arrested as they sneaked drugs into the same facility.

