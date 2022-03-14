Two women charged with failing to pay Sh150k bill

Delila Raila Evy Chepto at the Kibera Law Courts. They were charged with failing to settle their bill at an entertainment joint. PHOTO: Joseph Ndunda

Two women who incurred a Sh147,250 bill for drinks and food taken at an entertainment joint in Kilimani, Nairobi, have been charged with obtaining credit by false pretenses.

They are Delilah Raila and Evy Chepto.

The duo is also charged with creating a disturbance in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace by allegedly insulting Gregory Nzamba of Black Stars Lounge and revellers at the restaurant.

They are accused of committing the offences on March 6 where they allegedly insulted everyone at the restaurant while drunk.

The two became unruly at around 2:30am and allegedly started creating a disturbance, hurling insults at Nzamba saying they wouldn’t pay for the drinks they had taken.

Nzamba tried to calm them down and told them to look at their bill but they reportedly told him off.

When they later sobered up, they declined to pay the bill and were reported to officers at Kilimani police station who arrested them.

At Kibera law courts, they denied the charges before senior resident magistrate Renee Kitangwa.

They are out on cash bail of Sh30, 000 each. The case will be mentioned on March 24.