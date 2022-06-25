Two women in court for assaulting their friend over political differences

Jane Njeri (left) and Eunice Njuguni Mwangi when they appeared in court for assaulting a friend over political differences. PHOTO | RICHARD MUNGUTI

Two women have been arraigned in court for accosting and assaulting their friend for her political stand.

Jane Njeri and Eunice Njuguni Mwangi were on Friday charged at the Milimani Law Courts with assaulting Susan Wairimu Chidawa for supporting a political opponent.

The accused persons allegedly committed the offence within Nairobi’s CBD.

The charge sheet stated that on April 16, 2022 at around 1800hrs at River Road in Nairobi, willfully and intentionally assaulted Ms Wairimu, thereby occasioning her actual bodily harm.

On the material day, the complainant is reported to have been was accosted by the accused persons who accused her of supporting two politicians namely Mwangi and Mbugwa. They also accused of not supporting her late husband who previously ran for MCA.

A row the ensued where the accused persons alleged rained blows on the complainant sending her reeling on the ground.

The two denied the charged before senior resident magistrate Ms Muthoni Kamau. They successfully applied to be released on a cash bail of Sh10,000. The case will be mentioned in a fortnight’s time for the hearing date to be fixed.