Two-year abstinence: Jalang’o’s baby mama shares the reason behind it





Jalang’o baby mama Cheptoek Boyo has opened up about her private life, revealing that she has been practising celibacy for the past two years.

In a recent interview with a local daily, she shared that she started abstaining from sex after taking a break from dating.

“I had taken a break from dating, and after six months, I started researching celibacy. Almost two years into practising it, I’m not in a hurry to barge,” she said.

Boyo explained that her self-induced dry spell gives her clarity and helps her weed out men who want to “harvest her.” She also shared that she takes cold showers and practices mind control to control her sexual cravings.

“What do I do when my body starts acting up? You know what I mean, right? Well, a cold shower helps, but I have also been able to tame my mind. Once I decide I’m not going to think about it, my mind shifts,” Boyo explained.

Aside from practising celibacy, Boyo also disclosed that she has been sober for the past seven months, saying she took a break from alcohol. She added that being sober had helped her see beautiful changes in her body.

Boyo advised people to plan before having children, saying that “raising a child is expensive.” She also talked about her daughter, Salika, fathered by Lang’ata Member of Parliament Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o.

Boyo noted that she gave birth at age 22 and that it was hard to adjust to motherhood given her age. Although she is celibate and single, Boyo emphasized that she had not ruled out settling down in marriage. However, she would rather be single than miserable in a marriage.

“I want a man who will complement my life, not complicate it.” “Marriage is not something that I have ruled out completely, but I would rather stay single than be in a miserable marriage,” Boyo said.

