Tycoon’s sister calls out friends days after her wedding

Dennis Opiyo Pape and Dianah Shimanyula during their wedding last Saturday. PHOTO Dianah Shimanyula Facebook.

A sibling to a renowned Kakamega tycoon has taken to social media to rant about her friends days after she exchanged vows in a glittering wedding event in Kakamega county.

Dianah Shimanyula, sister to Kakamega mogul Cleophas Shimanyula, seemed to take issue with her some of her friends whom she did not name.

She accused the said friends of letting her down and biting her days after her wedding but did not substiatiate.

“At the time they needed me I was available to last min (minute)… instead of returning the favor, they are the ones on the front line turnishing my name…. this world punguza roho mzuri…no one is always happy when you progress… I live it to the LORD,” posted Dianah on her Facebook page.

Diana’s hubby namely Dennis Opiyo Pape, is an aspiring politician gunning for the Shieywe ward MCA position in the August 2022 polls.

Cleophas Shimanyula popularly known as Toto in business circles owns a fleet of matatus, plying the Kakamega-Kisumu route christened Homeboyz.

In past radio interviews the businessman who doubles up as founder and chairman of Kenya Premier League side Kakamega Home Boyz Football Club, has been heard boasting of the amount of wealth he has.

Known to be pumping Sh30 millions of his own money into Kakamega Homeboyz every year, Shimanyula once boasted he is ready pour his support to the candidate of his choice to succeed Wycliffe Oparanya as Kakamega governor.

In 2018, the tycoon vowed to derail Boni Khalwale’s quest for the gubernatorial seat in a radio interview.

“He (Khalwale) could humbly borrow from me 10 cars and about Sh200 million to fund his campaign but chose abuses. He fights me because I don’t support him. I will show my true colours in 2022,” said Shimanyula.

Having demonstrated his business acumen by investing in transport, real estate, football, construction and farming, Shimanyula owns a yard next to Bukhungu Stadium where his lorries and construction machines are kept.