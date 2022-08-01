Uasin Gishu elders rebuke hate speech leaflets

Zachariah Mutheki, Chairman of Kikuyu Council of Elders in Uasin Gishu County, accompanied by other elders from communities living in the county addresses the press at Uasin Gishu County headquarters in Eldoret town on August 01, 2022, PhotosJARED NYATAYA

Elders drawn from communities in Uasin Gishu County have condemned reports suggesting the circulating of leaflets containing hate speech messages ahead of the August 9 polls.

They have also urged authorities to investigate the source of the leaflets that bear threatening messages to residents who will vote against Deputy President William Ruto.

John Yego, the Kaburwo council of elders’ chairperson, stressed the need for peaceful co-existence before, during, and after the elections.

“No one should be told to leave. We have lived as one people and even inter-married. Everyone has the right to live anywhere and as elders, he said.

Roman Kodero, Luo council of elder chair, asked the state agencies to bring to book those spreading incitement in the county.

“We have been preaching peace for many years. We will not accept a few individuals to spread hate in this region,” explained Kodero.

The region has witnessed heightened campaigns as candidates woo voters in a last-minute rush ahead of the next Tuesday’s polls.

The Azimio team led by presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his deputy Martha Karua were in Eldoret on Sunday while Kenya Kwanza team led by UDA’S presidential candidate William Ruto are Monday morning expected to campaign in the region.

Mohammed Abdi, a Borana elder said the economy has been thriving in the region due to peace and called on residents not to be divided along tribal lines.

Zacharia Mutheki, Agikuyu council of elder added that the residents in the region embrace peace and condemned those spreading hatred in the region.

“Everyone should be allowed to choose the leader they want as a democratic right. All we want is peace and we should accept to be divided,” he added.

David Nyambane, Gusii council of elders in the county, said that as elders, they want to curse those spread leaflets.

“This region has been accommodative to all candidates and we want to champion for peace. I believe there are few elements who want to cause tension to gain political clout,” said the elder, adding that the elders will not accept seeds of division in the region.

In June, the elders rubbished a National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) report that named the county among election violence hotspots and now want an apology.

They accused some politicians of buying alcohol for youths to make them cause violence in the region.