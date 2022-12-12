Uasin Gishu governor Jonathan Bii puts criminals on notice

Uasin Gishu County Governor Jonathan Bii in this photo taken on November 01, 2022. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA

Uasin Gishu governor Jonathan Bii has ordered a crackdown on criminals in the county.

Popularly known as Koti Moja, the first term governor stressed his administration will not tolerate criminal acts in the region as the town sets its sights to attaining the city status.

The warning comes weeks after cart pushers clashed with the county enforcement team resulting in the closure of the Eldoret main market.

The county government explained the market closure was necessitated to allow for renovations.

The county boss also put on notice individuals whom he accused of using street families to vandalize and loot property.

“This (looting) happened when I was in Canada and last time also when I was in South Korea looking for opportunities for our people. I have realized there are people who have not accepted that I am now the governor of Uasin Gishu County . . .. They should know that Jonathan Bii is the governor and they should know that,” said Governor Bii.

It is the second time looting of business premises has happened in the town in the past three months.

The governor explained his administration is keen to peacefully relocate street families to the Eldoret Rescue and rehabilitation centre.

“They should show us the street families because we have now opened a new dormitory . . . I want to assure the business community of security and I dare those against this plan to try me because I will not cow down to their demands,” said Mr Bii.

He made the remarks when he flagged off the first batch of the ‘Save a Life’ initiative donations from residents including business people towards supporting the hunger-stricken families in arid and semi-arid counties.

Uasin Gishu is the first county to mobilise the donations that include cereals, to support Kenyans facing starvation, with over 4 million Kenyans face the worst starvation due to food and water shortages.

Mr Bii appealed to the residents to set aside 10 per cent of the land and plant trees to mitigate the impact of climate change.

President William Ruto’s administration has a target to plant 15 billion trees within the next five years to combat climate change.

“We will mobilize our school going children to plant trees and nurture them until they are grown up. We have drafted a policy to have our institutions and farmers to set aside 10 percent of trees,” added the county boss.