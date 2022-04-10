UDA aspirant cries foul after Millicent Omanga direct nomination





An aspirant has accused the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party of dishing out a direct nomination to her rival without due consultations.

As a result, Delvine Moraa, who is eyeing the Nairobi Women Representative seat, says she will seek redress at the Political Parties Tribunal come Monday.

Moraa and her supporters on Sunday stormed the UDA offices in Nairobi demanding fair nominations and justice.

“For the last two weeks, there has been word going round that the Women Representative ticket had already been issued,” she told Nairobi News.

“When I got word, I came to the party offices but could not get access to any of the part officials. I wrote a letter that was received by the party and the same has not been responded to date.”

“On Friday, aspirants vying under UDA got messages requiring them to submit names of their agents but I did not, and that was the first red flag, again I reached out to the party and was told I am in the nomination list.”

Contacted, UDA secretary general Veronica Maina promised to solve the matter.

“You have come to the right place where such problems are solved. I assure Moraa that we will listen to her grievances. I also thank you for supporting the party and urge you to remain steadfast,” she said.

Moraa is a victim of reported negotiated democracy in which Deputy President William Ruto, who is the UDA party leader, announced on Saturday that Millicent Omanga had been offered direct nomination to vie for the Nairobi Women Representative seat.

The DP did not, however, explain the criteria in which Omanga, his close ally, was awarded direct nomination.

Omanga, a nominated Senator, unsuccessfully vied for the same seat during the 2017 General elections.

Ruto also announced that Bishop Margaret Wanjiru who was eyeing the gubernatorial seat, will instead for Senator as Johnson Sakaja, the outgoing senator, trains his eyes on the governor seat.