UDA MCAs accuse Sakaja of favouring Azimio





Members of the County Assembly affiliated with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) in Nairobi have henceforth vowed to henceforth boycott plenary sittings in protest over governor Johnson Sakaja’s recent appointments.

The MCA’s in a heated press briefing accused the governor of favouring the Azimio la Umoja side in his recent appointments.

“We want the governor to decide whether he will work with the Azimio side or UDA that sponsored him,” said Minority Leader Antony Kiragu.

They specifically took issue with the recent list of Chief Officers brought forward for vetting.

This comes a day after the UDA members in the ICT committee walked out of the vetting session during the vetting of Lucky Okudo.

