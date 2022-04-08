UDA political aspirant perishes in a road accident





Political aspirant Wanjala Mwashumbe has perished in the road crash near Voi along the Mombasa- Nairobi Highway.

The political aspirant was on her way to her brother’s funeral scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday, April 9.

Mwashumbe resigned as deputy principal of the Coast Girls High School in Mombasa to vie for the Chaani Ward seat in Changamwe Constituency through the UDA party ticket.

Mombasa gubernatorial hopeful Hassan Omar of UDA was among the politicians that mourned her.

“Nancy will be remembered as a kind and loving person, a teacher to many, a mentor, a leader, and an exceptionally good soul whose impact on our society will live forever,” he said.

The accident happened a day after another UDA aspirant, Mr Wesley Kogo who was eyeing the Nandi Hills Parliamentary seat died in a road accident.