UDA summons Karen Nyamu over Dubai nightclub drama

Scene shots from the drama that unfolded at a nightclub in Dubai between Mugithi singer Samidoh his baby mama Senator Karen Nyamu and his wife Edday Nderitu. PHOTOS | COURTESY

Scene shots from the drama that unfolded at a nightclub in Dubai between Mugithi singer Samidoh his baby mama Senator Karen Nyamu and his wife Edday Nderitu. PHOTOS | COURTESY





Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu has been summoned by the ruling United Democratic Alliance party over an incident involving her that happened at a nightclub in Dubai last weekend.

The summon has been issued in a letter signed by the party’s Disciplinary Committee Chairperson Charles Njenga.

The letter stated that there have been a number of complaints raised by members of the public over the said incident in which Ms Nyamu was captured on camera confronting Mugithii singer Samuel Muchoki Ndirangu, better known as Samidoh, and his wife Edday Nderitu at a nightclub in Dubai.

“The Disciplinary Committee of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party is in receipt of various complaints against you in relation to the incident that occurred in a club in the Dubai City of UAE on the 17th December, 2022,” the summon letter reads in part.

Also read: Why Karen Nyamu could lose her Senate seat over Samidoh drama

The senator is now required to appear before the committee on Friday in person or appear with an advocate of the High Court of Kenya.

The summon letter noted that the incident that was well captured and the clip spread widely in both mainstream and social media, and that Ms Nyamu’s her conduct, as exhibited in that incident, has brought shame to the party.

“Your conduct and mannerism as exhibited in that incident has brought shame, disrepute and lowered the dignity of the party which nominated you to the office of Senator,” the letter reads.

In the viral video, Ms Nyamu, who has two children with Samidoh, was captured causing a commotion after she stormed the table where Samidoh was seated with his wife and forcefully sat on the singer’s lap.

Also read: Karen Nyamu claps back at haters on social media

It took the efforts of those in attendance to calm down the situation by pulling the senator away from the couple.

Samidoh was performing with other Mugiithi artistes among them Joyce Wa Mama, Karangu Wa Muraya and DJ Dbul when the incident happened.

Mr Nyamu later claimed that she was under the influence of alcohol during the incident, adding that she had subsequently decided to quit alcohol.

In the latest twist to the Nyamu-Samidoh saga, the senator has since announced that she has ended her involvement with the father of her two children.

Also read:

I’m not leaving Samidoh, Karen Nyamu declares

Why I caused drama at Samidoh’s show – Karen Nyamu speaks

Singer Samidoh breaks silence after Karen Nyamu dumped him