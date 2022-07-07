Uganda Army plays down Museveni’s son Twitter messages

Muhoozi Kainerugaba arrives at Jinga to officiate the open the Cecafa Women Games in Jinja. PHOTO: NTV Uganda

The Ugandan army has distanced itself from the politically laced messages shared by President Yoweri Museveni’s son on Twitter.

Felix Kulayigye, the General Brigadier of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) specifically said the army was not responsible for the tweet Muhoozi Kainerugaba shared about the war in Ethiopia.

Aside from being a member of the first family, Muhoozi who also is the Commander of Land Forces of UPDF recently tweeted in support of the Tigray rebels while accusing the Ethiopian government of carrying out rights abuses.

“If you noticed, that was a tweet not from the Commander of the Defence Forces of the UPDF, not from the spokesperson of the Ministry of Defence. So it can’t be our official position,” said Brigadier Kulaygiye.

He stressed that information concerning other militaries is ‘not shared on Twitter’.

The sentiments come a week after President Yoweri Museveni reportedly stopped top military commanders including his son from commenting on security and foreign policy issues on social media.

Gen Muhoozi, who boasts 500,000 – plus followers on Twitter, is the most vocal and prolific UPDF officer on the Twitter space.

His statements on the war in Ethiopia caused an uproar, with sections of the media in Addis Ababa, diplomats, and military tying it to the report accusing Uganda of funding and training Tigray People’s Liberation Force (TPDF) rebels in Uganda.