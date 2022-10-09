Join our Telegram Channel
Uganda army release journalist’s ‘abducted’ brother

By Wangu Kanuri October 9th, 2022 2 min read

A Ugandan journalist now says President Yoweri Museveni’s government has released her brother who had spent about a week in custody.

She has however not provided an update on her cousin and family friend who were reportedly abducted alongside her brother

In a message posted on her Twitter page, Remmy Bahati also thanked everyone who helped her call out the Ugandan army whom she accused of carrying out the abduction.

Ms Bahati who’s based in the US claimed on October 1, 2022, her brother, cousin, and a family friend had been abducted by the army who’d broken into her home in Fort Portal town and also harassed her aging dad.

She has consistently called for the army to release her relatives and at some point got involved in an exchange of words with the army spokesperson.

In an interview with NTV, Ms Bahati said she believes the abduction was a result of an article she’d penned criticizing the Ugandan government that later drew the attention of US President Joe Biden.

“When I did that interview, I was told by the government to delete it off my social media platforms before it went viral and I knew that was a decision for me to make and I did not do that,” she said.

The scribe has also wondered if there’s much to celebrate on Uganda’s 60th birthday this weekend.

President Museveni’s government has attracted continuous scrutiny for its human rights record, and especially in relation to the harassment and assault on journalists, plus reports of consistent abductions of people considered to have a different opinion of the State.

