Uganda First Lady lauds Kenyan athlete at World Championship

Ugandan First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports Janet Museveni. PHOTO | FILE

Uganda First Lady Mama Janet Museveni has lauded Kenyan athlete Stanley Mburu for his sterling performance and returns at the 2022 World Athletics Championship.

Mburu finished second in the 10000 metres race, behind eventual winner Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei.

Another Ugandan namely Jacob Kiplimo scooped Bronze.

“I also congratulate our Kenyan brother who came in second. God has blessed us EAC (East African Community),” Mrs. Museveni, who doubles up as the country’s Minister for Sports, wrote in a Tweet.

Glory to God!! Our boys have done it again!! Hearty Congratulations Joshua Cheptegei, Jacob Kiplimo & Stephen Kissa, upon winning in #Oregon2022 as a team. We are immensely proud of you! I also congratulate our Kenyan brother,Mburu who came second. God has blessed us as EAC. pic.twitter.com/txqwVkbvRZ — Janet K Museveni (@JanetMuseveni) July 17, 2022

Kenyans, Ugandans, and Ethiopians have so far dominated the middle and long-distance races at the Championship in Oregon, USA.

Kenya has gotten off to a slow start by its high standards, with two silver medals in the men and women 10000m races, and a while a Bronze in the women 10000 metres race.

Ethiopia leads the African charts after day two of the event with two gold medals in the men’s 10000m and marathon races. Uganda is second with a gold and silver.

Kenya is expected to contest for gold in the women’s marathon, men and women’s 5000 metres, men and women’s 1500 metres plus the men and women 3000 metres steeplechase as the competition enters the home stretch.