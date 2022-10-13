Uganda heightens surveillance in Kampala as Ebola cases hit 54

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni speaks during the inauguration ceremony for his sixth term at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds in Kampala, Uganda, on May 12, 2021. FILE | AFP

President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda addressed the nation on Wednesday night regarding the outbreak of Ebola.

In his address, the president said that the country has now recorded 54 cases of the Ebola virus and 19 deaths related to it.

He called on the Ugandans and the Ministry of Health to increase surveillance to curb the further spread of the disease.

The President said that the country’s capital Kampala is yet to record a single case, and urged the locals not to relent on keeping safe.

“However, this event shows you the possibility of Ebola erupting in Kampala if we remain careless and defiant to medical advice.

In addition, because of the current epidemic, there are so many people reporting signs and symptoms similar to Ebola within Kampala and Wakiso,” Museveni said.

Madudu District is leading with 16 cases and seven deaths.

The president categorized Mubende, Kassanda, Kyegegwa, Kagadi and Bunyangabu districts as Very high-risk areas.

The second category includes 20 districts surrounding Mubende, Kampala and Wakiso because of population movement, trade and social services.

Category three or moderate risk areas is the entire country.

In his address, the president asked the locals, more so the families of the infected patients, to stop moving around the country looking for witch doctors, and should instead cooperate with the health officials.

“This family must cooperate with the district officials and health workers. They should stop moving around seeking treatment from witch doctors.”

Also, the president urged those with Ebola symptoms to stop using boda boda since they will easily transmit the virus.

“When you see somebody with symptoms or if you develop symptoms, call the health workers to take you to the health facility in their ambulances. Do not jump on a boda boda or a taxi because you will spread the infection to the ones transporting you.”

