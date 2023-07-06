Uganda now seeks to block pornographic sites

Ugandan women protest against the anti-pornography and dress code legislation on February 26, 2014 in Kampala. FILE PHOTO

Ugandan women protest against the anti-pornography and dress code legislation on February 26, 2014 in Kampala. FILE PHOTO





Uganda’s communications regulator has directed internet service providers to block websites that are streaming pornographic content in the country.

This latest development is in line with state actions targeting and controlling how Ugandans use or consume internet content.

The government said its intention was to shield young people from explicit material, predators, and offensive social media posts.

On July 5, 2023, Uganda Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa tasked the government to block all pornographic content.

“Our children are exposed to cartoons of violence, our teens are exposed to pornography. In Muslim countries, pornography is blocked. Tell me how much we can lose as an economy if we blocked pornography sites in the country. Pornography is killing us,” said Tayebwa.

This is not the first time the Ugandan government is trying to block porn sites in the country. In 2018, its communication regulator gave all internet service providers (ISPs) in the country an ultimatum to stop streaming pornography.

The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) directed all internet providers to ensure they block 27 websites both local and international that stream pornographic content.

In a letter to the internet service providers, the regulator said it got the list of websites to block, from the country’s Pornography Control Committee.

It’s a nine-member team established in August 2017 to detect and prohibit the consumption of pornography in the country.

It has previously tried to procure a pornography detection machine. Having failed to get that machine, the committee chairperson boasted to journalists that “the biggest machine is UCC.”

“The commission is in receipt of a list of Internet sites with pornographic content from the Pornography Control Committee. The Committee has established that the list of the websites attached hereto is currently streaming pornography to Uganda in breach of Section 13 of the Anti-Pornography Act, 2014,” the letter read in part.

Despite the directive, it was reported that only a few internet providers have complied.

In 2016 President Yoweri Museveni and his former Minister for Ethics, Simon Lokodo, stole the headlines with news that the government had bought a machine estimated to have cost $88,000 (about Sh12 million) which would detect, control and scrutinize porn on mobile handsets and other electronic devices.

Recently, President Museveni also signed into law a bill that criminalizes same sex relationships and marriages.

Also read: Kutafuta ‘Joto’ aside, here’s 9 other things you can do during cold weather spells