Uganda Parliament Speaker Anita Among gifts husband Sh22 million car

Uganda MP Moses Magogo (in blue shirt) poses with a brand new car bought for him as birthday gift by Uganda Parliament Speaker Anita Among. PHOTO: COURTESY

Uganda Parliament Speaker Anita Among has gifted her husband Moses Magogo with a brand new Range Rover Vogue 2022 edition on his birthday.

And for good measure, she accompanied the gift with an emotional message to him on her socials.

The car is valued at Sh22 million.

Its features include rain-sensing wipers, a six-speaker 180W sound system, dual-zone climate control, and heated, power-folding exterior mirrors.

Among is Magogo’s third wife.

Magogo is also a serving member of parliament and the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) president. The love birds held their traditional wedding in August 2022.

The event saw Among, 48, dress in a pink and gold flowing traditional dress while her man wore a blue suit.

Besides Among, Magogo is married to another woman who’s elected to live a private life. The marriage is blessed with two children.

He also married Dorah Ssali alias Dellah Sally in 2017. The couple is blessed with a baby girl.

A month after their wedding, Among and Magogo’s union experienced challenges after their marriage was temporarily canceled by the Town Clerk of Makingye Division Urban Council, Geoffrey Rwakabale.