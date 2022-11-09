Uganda Parliament Speaker Anita Among gifts husband Sh22 million car
Uganda Parliament Speaker Anita Among has gifted her husband Moses Magogo with a brand new Range Rover Vogue 2022 edition on his birthday.
And for good measure, she accompanied the gift with an emotional message to him on her socials.
Happy Birthday, Love @MosesMagogo. pic.twitter.com/cZtBPr2ocs
— Anita Annet Among (@AnitahAmong) November 7, 2022
The car is valued at Sh22 million.
Its features include rain-sensing wipers, a six-speaker 180W sound system, dual-zone climate control, and heated, power-folding exterior mirrors.
Among is Magogo’s third wife.
Magogo is also a serving member of parliament and the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) president. The love birds held their traditional wedding in August 2022.
The event saw Among, 48, dress in a pink and gold flowing traditional dress while her man wore a blue suit.
Besides Among, Magogo is married to another woman who’s elected to live a private life. The marriage is blessed with two children.
He also married Dorah Ssali alias Dellah Sally in 2017. The couple is blessed with a baby girl.
A month after their wedding, Among and Magogo’s union experienced challenges after their marriage was temporarily canceled by the Town Clerk of Makingye Division Urban Council, Geoffrey Rwakabale.
A customary marriage can be converted into a civil marriage by way of a ceremony conducted before a Registrar of Marriages. Persons married under customary law should have registered their marriage with the sub-county chief or town clerk in their area within six months.
