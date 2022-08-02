Uganda Parliament Speaker taken… as wife number 3

Fufa president Moses Magogo with his newly-wed wife Anita Among who is the Speaker of Uganda's Parliament. PHOTOS | COURTESY

Ms Anita Among, Uganda’s Speaker of Parliament, has reportedly been taken in as a third wife.

Media reports in Uganda indicate Ms Among has exchanged vows with Moses Magogo, a lawmaker and president of the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa).

Photos on social media have shown the lovebirds holding each other’s arms in a photoshoot.

In the photos, Among, 48, is dressed in a pink and gold flowing traditional dress while the man is clad in a blue suit.

The invite-only event brought Among’s closest associates including Hon Thomas Tayebwa, the Deputy Speaker.

The marriage is a culmination of a romantic affair between the love birds that was anything but a secret.

The romance has reportedly had its ups and downs with the duo walking separate ways for some time before rekindling the flame.

Among walks into the relationship as wife number three.

Magogo is said to be married to a woman who’s elected to live a private life. The couple has two children.

He also married Dorah Ssali alias Dellah Sally in 2017. The couple is blessed with a baby girl.

The Ugandan law allows for polygamy in customary weddings.

Among was recently elected Speaker following the abrupt death of Jacob Oulanyah while undergoing treatment in the USA.

She’s been criticized on social media for reportedly undergoing a procedure to change her skin colour.

She was also on the spot in June of 2021, after Uganda’s government reportedly spent UGX2.4 billion (about Sh80 million) on acquiring the state of cars for herself and Tayebwa.

This created an uproar as Ugandans most of whom complained about the extravagance of the government while being oblivious of the high cost of living.