Uganda radio queen urge couples to wash each other’s underwear





Ugandan radio queen Lucky Mbabazi has set social media ablaze after she shared a video of herself advising couples to wash each other’s undergarments.

The bubbly radio presenter, who is married to seasoned sports journalist Patrick Kanyomozi, candidly addressed the matter even as she wondered why couples act as though they are afraid of germs.

“I heard some women complaining that they can’t wash their men’s underwear. If you can allow that man to be inside you, you can wash his underwear. What are you afraid of? What are you going to find in the underwear? You’re afraid of germs?” she posed.

Not done, the famed presenter also encouraged men to return the favour if the need arises.

“And this also goes for men. If you take off her underwear, you can wash it too, if she needs you to. What are you afraid of, germs? When some of you even eat each other’s germs,” she remarked.

Mbabazi has in the past revealed she enjoys washing her man’s undergarments, adding that doing so is a woman’s sure-fire way of showing her man love.

Lucky Mbabazi co-hosts the morning show on Capital FM alongside Gaetano Kagwa.

She boasts a huge social media following and consistently comments on relationships and other topical issues.

The 41-year-old continues to leave tongues wagging on the internet as netizens claim she looks quite young for her age. From women admiring her youthful look and men appreciating her beauty, Ms. Mbabazi unapologetically continues to share photos of herself looking snatched and healthy on social media.

Lucky, together with her husband have been blessed with four children.