Uganda Speaker gifts footballers Sh12k each to please her hubby

Fufa president Moses Magogo with his newly-wed wife Anita Among who is the Speaker of Uganda's Parliament. PHOTOS | COURTESY

Uganda Parliament Speaker Anita Among has again come through for her husband, Moses Magogo, who is the Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) boss.

Ms. Among expressed her love for Magogo in public by donating a 100-dollar gift to each of the Uganda Cranes players.

Magogo delivered the token to the players saying it was aimed at giving the team extra motivation.

She donated 4000 USD (about Sh494,000) to Uganda Cranes players.

“Rt. Hon. Speaker of @Parliament_Ug @AnitahAmong Magogo has given each member of the @UgandaCranes CHAN 40 man contingent USD100 ahead of their trip to Algeria. FUFA President Hon.@MosesMagogo delivered the package to the camp today aimed at extra motivation to the team.”

Rt. Hon. Speaker of @Parliament_Ug @AnitahAmong Magogo has given each member of the @UgandaCranes CHAN 40 man contingent USD100 ahead of their trip to Algeria.

FUFA President Hon. @MosesMagogo delivered the package to the camp today aimed at extra motivation to the team. pic.twitter.com/0xDDTDPgvu — FUFA (@OfficialFUFA) December 31, 2022

The 40-man Uganda national team continent is headed to compete at the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) in Morocco.

Kenya is not participating in the tournament as the country was facing a Fifa ban when the tournament was played.

Magogo is also a member of parliament, and Among is his third wife. The gift comes months after Among gifted Magogo a brand new Range Rover Evogue 2022 edition on his birthday, estimated at Sh22 million.

The lovers have been married for some months now, even though the marriage has faced challenges amid reports there were hitches in its official registration by a government official.

Their marriage was temporarily cancelled by the Town Clerk of Makingye Division Urban Council, Geoffrey Rwakabale, who argued that the two had not registered their marriage with the sub-county chief or town clerk in their area within six months.

She was on the spot in 2021 for living extravagantly after Uganda’s government reportedly spent UGX2.4 billion (about Sh80 million) on acquiring state of cars for herself and Tayebwa.

Additionally, Among had been criticized on social media for reportedly undergoing a procedure to change her skin colour.