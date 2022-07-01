Uganda still probing Sakaja’s degree





The investigations to determine the credibility of Senator Johnson Sakaja’s degree certificate from Team University in Uganda are still ongoing.

In a letter dated June 29, 2022 addressed to the commission of Universities in Kenya (CUE), the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) Inspectorate of Government Chairperson said that their probe is at an advanced stage and that they will communicate once they are done.

Chairperson Prof Mary J.N. Okwakol said that as they are about to conclude the investigations, the Inspectorate of Government (IG) also started probing the matter, hence, the need to allow them to finalise the process.

“The purpose of this letter, therefore, is to inform you about the above development and to advice that a final position will be availed once the investigation by the IG is concluded,” Prof Okwakol said.

On Thursday, CUE revoked Sakaja’s degree for a second time after completing its investigations, saying that there were no credible materials to prove that the Nairobi Senator studied at Team University.

According to CUE, Senator Sakaja failed to furnish them with the materials of his studies at the university.

After initially revoking the recognition and later reversing the decision, CUE boss Prof Mwenda Ntarangwi communicated the voiding of its acknowledgment of Mr Sakaja’s Team University degree to both the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and the candidate.

“The commission hereby notifies you that the certificate of recognition of the qualification of the purported Bachelor of Science in Management (External) degree from Team University, issued to one Sakaja Johnson Arthur… is revoked,” CUE said in the latter dated June 29, 2022 and addressed to IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati.

Sakaja is seeking to run for Nairobi governor in the August 9 General Election on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket.