Ugandan artiste Fik Fameica narrowly survives a car accident





Ugandan artiste Shafique Walukagga alias Fik Fameica was on Sunday, August 28 involved in a car accident in Kawanda, Wakiso.

Sharing the tragic news via Twitter, the singer said that he and his team were okay and that they were still looking forward to the performance ahead.

“Me and my team got an accident on our way to Luwero. My people of Luwero look no further. We made it, still alive, and can’t wait to see you all tonight. ALLAH GOT THIS,” said Fik Fameica.

According reports, the artiste along with his driver ran into a track after the brakes of their car failed, but suffered some minor injuries.

“Thank God Fik and the driver are okay after the accident. They both got out, moved into another vehicle, and headed to Luwero where he had a show last evening,” said a close friend to the artiste who preferred anonymity.

The front part of the car was destroyed in the incident. This occurred two days after the 26-year-old had performed at a successful concert at Hotel Africana in Kampala, as well as, headlined a show at a “full house” in Mukono City.

Fik Fameica is a Ugandan rapper better known by his stage name Fik a.k.a. Fresh Bwoy.

His debut came in 2015 with “Pistol” under the Black Man Town music label, led by Ugandan music icon Geosteady.

His later songs, ‘Salawo’ and ‘Mbega Wa Bbaala’ gained him a recording contract with Kama Ivien Management. His club hit ‘Batuwulira’ followed by ‘Byenyenya’ made him the most booked Ugandan artist in 2017.

Fik Fameica won awards in Uganda and East Africa and went on to win Uganda’s most popular artiste in 2017. In 2018, he was named Breakthrough Artiste, Best in Hip-Hop, and Best Rap Song for his track ‘Kutama’ at the annual HiPipo Awards.

Fameica received his first international nomination with Khaligraph Jones Sarkodie in the 2018 Nigeria Entertainment Awards in the category of Best Male Artist Non-Nigerian/Africa.

