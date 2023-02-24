Ugandan journalist dies by suicide after quarrelling with his two wives
Police in Uganda have launched investigations into circumstances under which a journalist attached to Kooki Broadcasting Services (KBS) reportedly committed suicide.
Brian Kasibante, 26, wrote a suicide note before consuming 30ml of paraquat, a toxic chemical that is widely used as a herbicide, primarily for weed and grass control.
The deceased is said to have been having family disagreements with his two wives, with police suspecting it could be the motive behind his decision.
In his suicide note, the deceased urged the police not to investigate the cause of his death.
“He has been telling us stories of the disagreements with his wives, but we thought this was a simple matter and we actually ignored it. When we learnt that he had decided to drink a herbicide (paraquat) to die, we were so shocked,” Nicholas Kakeeto, Kasibante’s workmate told Daily Monitor.
According to the workmate, the deceased sent several messages before writing a note where he advised police not to investigate the matter or arrest anyone since it was his decision to end his own life.
Kasibante died on Wednesday while receiving treatment at the Masaka Regional Referral Hospital where he had been rushed on Tuesday evening for treatment.
