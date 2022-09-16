Ugandan MP causes stir in parliament over Queen Elizabeth tribute





Ugandan legislator Jonathan Ebwalu has said Queen Elizabeth II died at a very young age.

During the Parliamentarian special sitting to pay tribute to the Queen, MP Ebwalu said, “The Queen has died young at only 96, at the time when the world needed her most.”

The Soroti City West Mp statements attracted laughter from the chamber. Additionally, female lawmakers said that the Queen was an inspiration to women in leadership.

“She was a distinguished leader. A leader who has shown commitment, who has united the commonwealth,” MP Beatrice Anywar said.

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja who moved the motion to pay tribute to the late Queen said the deceased visits contributed immensely to Uganda’s development and global standing, which was exemplified by the ability to host international conferences and ultimately encouraged direct investment in tourism.

Queen Elizabeth who reigned for 70 years, died last week on Thursday in Buckingham Palace. Her eldest son, Charles 73 succeeded as king immediately according to centuries of the protocol.

Buckingham Palace announced her death in a short statement triggering 10 days of national mourning.

Britain’s longest-serving monarch had been dogged by health problems since last October that had left her struggling to walk and stand.

However, her death elicited mixed reactions from Africans with many of them reflecting more on the tragedies from colonial times, including events that occurred in the first decade of her rule.

The Queen first visited Uganda in 1954 and then in 2007 for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting – her last official visit to Africa.

Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest on Monday, September 19, 2022, in one of the biggest diplomatic gatherings in decades.

Westminster Abbey has space for around 2,000 people, so only heads of state and one or two guests have reportedly been invited to Britain’s first state funeral in decades.

A handful of countries have meanwhile not been invited to the funeral due to political considerations, sparking a furious outburst.

