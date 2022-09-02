Ugandan police arrest pastor captured on viral video caning his followers





Police in Uganda have arrested a self-proclaimed ‘Prophet’ who was captured on video caning his followers with a stick.

According to NTV Uganda, Denis Kintu of Empowerment City Church International, was arrested with nine other people, including the church deputy pastor and the head of communications.

The deputy resident District Commissioner for Hoima West Hassan Kasibante said the police are recording statements from the followers.

“Pastor Kintu Denis who recently appeared in a viral media clip beating believers with a ‘magic blessed stick’ in his church in Hoima, has been arrested and charged with 18 counts of trafficking in persons, assault and promoting sectarianism,” Criminal Investigations Directorate of the Uganda Police Force tweeted.

Pastor Kintu Denis who recently appeared in a viral media clip beating believers with a “magic blessed stick”in his church in Hoima, has been arrested and charged with 18 counts of trafficking in Persons, Assault, and Promoting Sectarianism. pic.twitter.com/28Dc1LoYqX — Criminal Investigations Directorate-UPF (@CID1_UG) September 1, 2022

Also read: Serial fraudster jailed for six months

In the video Prophet Kintu is heard speaking in his native language while explaining the reasons for flogging his followers. He says some demons need a beating before they go.

“I told you, you won’t deter me. These demons go with beating. And if you do not get my beating I should see you in this church,” he says in the video.

Speaking after the pastor’s arrest, Police Commissioner Kasibante said that his actions were a violation of human rights.

Ares residents claim that the pastor’s intentions are questionable as he only allows young girls to worship at his church.

Also read: Kiambu cops arrest colleague with fake currency worth Sh85,000

This is how netizens reacted to the incident:

“That man just needs counselling and police has that department. He was mock caning believers who voluntarily participated,” @odongaotto tweeted.

“I thought this is a liberal country. Who dictates what we believe in? I think we should respect people’s faith. Regardless of whether it’s contrary to our beliefs or not,” @Val_A wrote.

“But what’s happening in Uganda? Govt should do something to regulate churches,” @kagenyi2 said.

“How come pastor Bugingo has never been arrested for making his sheep roll in the dirty mud?” @MarionKafuko asked.

“Even the believers that were caned should be arrested,” @AnkolePrince wrote.

Also read: Buruburu house help disappears with the employer’s child

This is not the first time Uganda has witnessed such bizarre incidents. In 2017 photos emerged online of followers of ‘Prophet’, Elvis Mbonye, kneeling to kiss his shoes.

In the photos, the immensely wealthy Mbonye, whose reportedly owns a fleet of cars and mansions, is seen dressed in white from head to toe. He is seated on a white seat with gold reams as some of his followers kneel to at his feet to kiss his shoes.

Also read: Sad! Baby dies as the mother goes on a three-day drinking spree