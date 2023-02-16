Ugandan proposes amendment of bank notes to bear President Museveni’s portrait





A Ugandan has asked the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs in the country to have President Yoweri Museveni’s portrait in the Ugandan currency notes.

In a letter addressed to the Minister, Majambere Semakula requested that Article 21 of the Bank of Uganda act 2000 be amended in order for the changes on the currency to be implemented.

Further, Semakula noted that having the portrait of President Museveni would be a reward to him for the work that he has done since the country gained its independence in 1960.

“President Museveni has contributed greatly towards peace, security and social economic transformation and whereas he has built a strong democratic relationship both in Uganda, Africa and the world as a whole selflessly,” read part of his letter.

Hence, in order to show gratitude towards the oldest East African president, Semakula said, “There is no other meaningful way we can show our gratitude to him unless we amend that article 21 and have his portrait adopted on our Ugandan currency notes.”

Currently, a thousand Ugandan shilling bears the image of a farmer on the front and a building at the back. A five hundred note has an image of an elephant at the front while a building resembles a state house at the back.

A crowned crane and a building are the images of a hundred shilling.

President Museveni has ruled Uganda for close to four decades, and rumour has it that he will be retiring in 2027 once his tenure comes to an end. Though he has not publicised his next move, several leaders have expressed their desire to have him contest in the next general elections.

Like Kenya, before the Central Bank launched the new currency, it scrapped the old banknotes. The notes represented more of the economy and the country from energy, agriculture, social services, tourism, and governance.

