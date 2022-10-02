Ugandan singer Jose Chameleone spotted with Sh15m ride





Ugandan singer Joseph Mayanja aka Jose Chameleone is reported to have purchased a new car worth Sh15 million.

The Valu valu hitmaker who is currently visiting his family in the USA, was seen posing with a new Brabus Mercedes G500 at around Sh15 million.

Also read: Museveni’s son ponders joining TikTok

Meru governor slams critics who questioned her for appointing hubby

“The new monster car is to reflect the superstar he is even when he is in the states so the G500 will aid whenever he is here,” a US based source said.

Chameleone brags of a fleet of cars including Range Rover Sport, Land Cruiser, Land Rover, Raptor among others.

The singer who unsuccessfully contested for the Kampala Lord Mayor seat in 2021, is not only popular in East Africa, but also known to attract controversy at almost each turn.

He once risked a jail term in 2018 for assaulting a journalist.

This was after an incident that reportedly happened during a (introduction) dowry ceremony of musician Catherine Kusasira with the journalist saying, “He (Chameleone) beat me up claiming I’m the one responsible of his low rankings in music.”

The singer denied the accusations but admitted to having a not so pleasant discussion with the complainant whom he described as a ‘friend’.

And in 2017, his wife Daniella Atim went to court seeking a divorce from the singer.

She accused him of cruelty, saying the he would beat her for no reason whenever he returned home.

The singer not only denied the claims, but also reportedly purchased a Sh20 million house for her in the USA in a bid to mend fences.