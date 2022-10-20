Ugandan student ‘goes blind’ in mathematics exam room





A student in Uganda is reported to have mysteriously gone blind while sitting for her Uganda’s National Examination Board (Uneb) papers.

And in an interesting turn of events, the student regained her sight immediately after receiving prayers and continued writing her exams.

The student was a candidate at Kitgum Comprehensive College.

She reportedly went blind a few hours upon entering the examination hall.

According to the Daily Monitor, senior four candidates started their Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) examinations on Monday, with Mathematics Paper One in the morning and Paper Two in the evening.

The Uneb spokesperson Jenipher Kalule said the candidate reportedly went blind one and a half hours after she started her first paper.

“The school administrators reported that the candidate entered the examination room when she was okay. After one and a half hours, she started crying, causing commotion in the examination room,” she said.

When invigilators approached the student in question, she claimed that she had started experiencing loss of sight and could no longer see what she was writing.

“She was rushed to the hospital and she recovered her sight and demanded that she goes back to sit for Mathematics Paper Two in the afternoon,” Ms Kalule added.

Upon entering the examination hall to sit for her afternoon paper, the student lost her sight again and had only written her name on the examination sheet.

However, after some school leaders prayed for her, she reportedly regained her sight and was able to sit for the exams the following day.

The school head teacher, Mr Charles Odongo, is said to have notified Uneb officials that the candidate had regained her sight and was able to do her Chemistry Practical’s.

