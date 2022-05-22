Join our Telegram Channel
Telegram

Nairobi News

ChillaxGeneralMust ReadNewsWhat's Hot

Ugandans praise Uhuru for electing to retire

By Wangu Kanuri May 22nd, 2022 2 min read

Ugandans have praised President Uhuru Kenyatta for electing to retire other than attempting to extend his term in office.

President Kenyatta has completed his second-five year term in office and is set to leave office upon Kenyans electing a new Head of State on August 9.

Related Stories

Meanwhile, Uganda President Yoweri Museveni has ruled the landlocked country for 35-years non-stop. What’s more, Ugandan MPs have on two separate occasions changed the country to enable Museveni 77, remain in power.

These two examples have had Ugandans on Twitter talking.

Another one said Kenya’s system had safety guards and Uhuru changing his term was not his call.

Another one suggested the Kenyan laws are not very easy to change.

Another one hailed praises at Kenya’s judiciary saying it acted independently.

Another one said Kenya was a democratic country with independent institutions while contrasting to what was in Uganda.

 

Museveni is one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders. In 2005 he was allowed to seek a third-five year term in office after the presidential term limits were removed from the constitution.

In 2021, he signed a law that removed the presidential age limit of 75 from the constitution, a move that allowed him to run for a sixth term.

The 2021 polls were followed by a campaign marked with violence which killed dozens of people. With the election being marred by tensions, Ugandans were locked out of the social media space.

And recently, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, his son, has now announced his interest in succeeding him pitting him on a face-off with Robert Kyagulanyi, a popular and youthful pop star singer come politician.

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Serah Ndanu: I’ve been dating Victor Wanyama for six...