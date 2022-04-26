Join our Telegram Channel
Telegram

Nairobi News

ChillaxMust ReadNewsWhat's Hot

Ugandans ‘shocked’ as Kenyans view Mwai Kibaki’s body

By Wangu Kanuri April 26th, 2022 1 min read

Ugandans have expressed shock and reservations about the manner in which Kenyans mourn fallen presidents.

When a sitting or fallen president dies in Kenya, his body is placed on a slab to lie in State for a specified period to allow Kenyans to pay their last respects.

The ritual, which Ugandans describe as scary, was practiced when first president mzee Jomo Kenyatta passed on in 1978.

It was repeated when former presidents Daniel Moi and Mwai Kibaki died in 2020 and 2022 respectively.

One Ugandan user feels the dead should be respected and parading the whole body in public was not in honor.

But another one supported the ritual saying it was proof that we came with nothing and we shall depart with nothing hence we need to treat each other well.

Another one who commented suggests, without backing up his claims, that the move shows transparency.

Another one feels Ugandans fear even their shadows being seen by anyone.

Another one felt that the ritual exposed the president too much and it was a scary scene.

Another one thought the ritual should be adopted so that it would serve as evidence.

The ritual of presidents lying in state is also practiced in Ghana and was observed when former president Jerry Rawlings died in 2020.

 

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Mombasa duo accused of conning businessman Sh100,000 on...