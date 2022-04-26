Ugandans ‘shocked’ as Kenyans view Mwai Kibaki’s body

Kenyans give their last respects as they view the body of Former President Mwai Kibaki on Monday, April 26, 2022 at Parliament buildings. PHOTO|SILA KIPLAGAT

Ugandans have expressed shock and reservations about the manner in which Kenyans mourn fallen presidents.

When a sitting or fallen president dies in Kenya, his body is placed on a slab to lie in State for a specified period to allow Kenyans to pay their last respects.

The ritual, which Ugandans describe as scary, was practiced when first president mzee Jomo Kenyatta passed on in 1978.

It was repeated when former presidents Daniel Moi and Mwai Kibaki died in 2020 and 2022 respectively.

One Ugandan user feels the dead should be respected and parading the whole body in public was not in honor.

It should never work anywhere, why do this to a dead man? The dead should be respected — Shaaban (@RashidshabanJ1) April 25, 2022

But another one supported the ritual saying it was proof that we came with nothing and we shall depart with nothing hence we need to treat each other well.

@joshjeje2 this shows you that we came with nothing and we shall go with out anything, let's treat each other well https://t.co/bAdOR8hHFX — MMJ Immanuel Ben Misagga (@BenMisagga) April 26, 2022

Another one who commented suggests, without backing up his claims, that the move shows transparency.

Another one feels Ugandans fear even their shadows being seen by anyone.

Uganda 🇺🇬 is a different state dear. We fear even our shadows to be see by anyone 😭😭 https://t.co/mANxPlLZZJ — Cygan_Anseb (@ansebcycan) April 25, 2022

Another one felt that the ritual exposed the president too much and it was a scary scene.

Hmmmmmmm this is way too exposed and kinda scary at least TBJ was in a glass or something too much exposure https://t.co/L5G8IegdcE — Keisha🇿🇼🌟⭐ (@Keisha_Lakish) April 26, 2022

Another one thought the ritual should be adopted so that it would serve as evidence.

We must try this here as an evidence, many will not trust when he is dead https://t.co/5sVvYCg3Ep — African Joy (@AfricaJoy2) April 26, 2022

The ritual of presidents lying in state is also practiced in Ghana and was observed when former president Jerry Rawlings died in 2020.