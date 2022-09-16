Uganda’s Deputy Speaker warns MPs against attending Nyege Nyege Festival





Uganda’s Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa has cautioned parliamentarians against attending the Nyege Nyege festival.

Legislators who will disregard the directive will face disciplinary action, the Deputy Speaker said.

“If I come to know that any of you colleagues (MPs) have attended nyege nyege you will be in trouble,” Tayebwa said in a parliamentarian meeting.

The four-day festival commenced on Thursday at Itanda falls in Jinja.

Also read: Nyege Nyege Festival’s wooden bathrooms that have lit up social media

According to media reports, 4,000 Kenyans, 1,500 Tanzanians, 500 Rwandese have trekked, flown and driven to Uganda for the festival.

Late last week, the Ugandan government banned sex orgies and nudity at the festival.

“Minors under 18 years of age are banned from the festive, contraband or narcotic drugs, vulgar language, songs, expressions and gestures are prohibited from the festival,” Chris Baryomunsi, the Minister of ICT and National Guidance said.

Also read: Uganda bans orgies, nudity at nyege nyege festival

The minister said security personnel and officials from the Ethics and Integrity Directorate had the right to enter the festival for the purpose of monitoring the activities.

He also said the organisers shall sign a written undertaking with the Uganda Police Force (UPF) for the purposes of complying with the guidance as well as ensuring safety of the revelers.

Earlier, Ugandan MPs and Prime Minister had clashed over the event with parliamentarians arguing that the festival is a breeding ground of sexual immorality.

Nyege Nyege is an annual event that aims at celebrating music in Africa and other parts of the world, with organisers saying that the festival is built on love, resilience and passion for music and this year’s theme of the event will have a special emphasis on visual art installations.

Also read: Drama as MPs, Prime Minister clash over Nyege Nyege festival