Uganda’s paratroopers become a butt of jokes, Sonko takes a swipe at them

By Wangu Kanuri October 11th, 2022 2 min read

Former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko has dissed Uganda’s paratroopers after they failed to land on the field during the country’s 60th Independence celebrations.

Joking about it, he tweeted, “These are Ugandan paratroopers. They are the people who want to take over Nairobi in a week?

Instead ya kuland at the center of the field wanaland juu mabati ya stadium na kwa jukwaa ya raia. (They landed on the roof of the president’s dais)”

Uganda’s paratroopers became a butt of jokes after failing to land on the field during the celebrations with them being sarcastically laughed at especially after President Yoweri Museveni’s son’s Twitter meltdown which he suggested that he would only need two weeks to capture Nairobi.

The event that was held on Sunday at Kololo stadium in Kampala, saw these paratroopers entertain the guests with their landing skills but from videos circulating online, the military parachutists failed to land on the field.

Here is what Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) had to say;

However, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, showered praises on his paratroopers saying he was extremely proud of them.

“Extremely proud of our men (UPDF/SFC) for pulling this off. Military Free Fall jump over Kampala City on Uganda’s 60th Independence Day Anniversary. Viva UPDF! Viva Uganda! Happy Independence Day!”

Last week, Muhoozi before his promotion to the rank of an army, posted controversial tweets that led top government officials from both Kenya and Uganda to have a sit-down meeting.

Though his father apologized on his behalf and explained why he promoted him despite his wildness, undefeated KOT had taken a swipe at Muhoozi who responded with, “KOT, I forgive you all for the insults you have hurled against me. Please let’s work together to make East Africa great!”

President William Ruto, South Sudan President Salva Kiir, Everiste Ndayishimiye (Burundi), Hassan Sheikh Mohamud(Somalia), and Hussein Mwinyi (Zanzibar) graced the event.

