Uganda’s paratroopers become a butt of jokes, Sonko takes a swipe at them





Former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko has dissed Uganda’s paratroopers after they failed to land on the field during the country’s 60th Independence celebrations.

Joking about it, he tweeted, “These are Ugandan paratroopers. They are the people who want to take over Nairobi in a week?

Instead ya kuland at the center of the field wanaland juu mabati ya stadium na kwa jukwaa ya raia. (They landed on the roof of the president’s dais)”

These are Ugandan paratroopers. They are the people who want to take over Nairobi in a week? Instead ya kuland at the centre of the field wanaland juu mabati ya stadium na kwa jukwaa ya raia. pic.twitter.com/41zm9sseCc — Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) October 10, 2022

Uganda’s paratroopers became a butt of jokes after failing to land on the field during the celebrations with them being sarcastically laughed at especially after President Yoweri Museveni’s son’s Twitter meltdown which he suggested that he would only need two weeks to capture Nairobi.

The event that was held on Sunday at Kololo stadium in Kampala, saw these paratroopers entertain the guests with their landing skills but from videos circulating online, the military parachutists failed to land on the field.

Here is what Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) had to say;

Muhoo: We will take over Nairobi in just one week! VAR: Mungu Mbele! pic.twitter.com/E8lTWP9gXK — Mac Otani 🇰🇪 (@MacOtani) October 10, 2022

So this is how Uganda's military paratroopers landed on Independence Day celebrations? If that's they way they were going to land in Nairobi under the command of M7 Junior to capture the city, then could just send Jeshi La Wokovu to deal with them. pic.twitter.com/iDlMDKiB7x — Caxstone P. Kigata (@CaxstonePKigata) October 10, 2022

I have watched a video of how Uganda's military paratroopers landed on Independence Day celebrations.

If that's they way they were going to land in Nairobi under the command of M7 Junior to capture the city then we were not going to waste any ammunition. 😂😂😂 — Lloyd Onyango (@lloydOnyango) October 10, 2022

THIS is how paratroopers in Uganda landed on Independence Day. Exactly how they will land in Nairobi when the come to capture the City under the command of Museveni Junior. pic.twitter.com/HWHL4SBhwE — Oriewo🇰🇪 (@oriewos) October 10, 2022

Come on Uganda, this is a big joke! pic.twitter.com/DRJbvixutV — Solomon Kuria (@kuriasolomonK) October 10, 2022

However, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, showered praises on his paratroopers saying he was extremely proud of them.

“Extremely proud of our men (UPDF/SFC) for pulling this off. Military Free Fall jump over Kampala City on Uganda’s 60th Independence Day Anniversary. Viva UPDF! Viva Uganda! Happy Independence Day!”

Extremely proud of our men (UPDF/SFC) for pulling this off. Military Free Fall jump over Kampala City on Uganda's 60th Independence Day Anniversary. Viva UPDF! Viva Uganda! Happy Independence Day! pic.twitter.com/Khz1zpIuXT — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) October 9, 2022

Last week, Muhoozi before his promotion to the rank of an army, posted controversial tweets that led top government officials from both Kenya and Uganda to have a sit-down meeting.

Though his father apologized on his behalf and explained why he promoted him despite his wildness, undefeated KOT had taken a swipe at Muhoozi who responded with, “KOT, I forgive you all for the insults you have hurled against me. Please let’s work together to make East Africa great!”

KOT, I forgive you all for the insults you have hurled against me. Please let's work together to make East Africa great!!! — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) October 3, 2022

President William Ruto, South Sudan President Salva Kiir, Everiste Ndayishimiye (Burundi), Hassan Sheikh Mohamud(Somalia), and Hussein Mwinyi (Zanzibar) graced the event.

