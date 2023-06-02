Uganda’s sensational Ghetto Kids ready to rock Britain’s Got Talent final

Ghetto Kids, the talented Ugandan dancers, have been given the opportunity to showcase their skills at the prestigious Grand Final of Britain’s Got Talent, following their impressive performances throughout the show’s 16th series.

The dancers expressed their excitement in a social media post, saying:

“We’re in the FINALS God is great! thank you @bgt this is huge for us, for Uganda and for Africa! Thank you our UK fans for voting !To the amazing team, our choreographers”.

Backstage, esteemed judge Simon Cowell had a delightful moment with the dancers, engaging in light-hearted banter and cracking a few jokes.

He said: “How can I become part of your incredible group? Any tips for a not so talented dancer like me?”

In April 2023, Ghetto Kids appeared on Britain’s Got Talent, where new judge Bruno Tonioli gave them the golden buzzer during their performance, which is just history as it is usually pressed after the performance.

The group consists of 30 children.

Dauda Kavuma, aka Teacher Teacher, the manager of the sensational group, expressed their excitement at being in London for the first time.

Explaining their mission, he said: “I am responsible for the care and support of 30 amazing children. Through the power of music, dance and drama, we strive to create a better life for them.

“I just want to say that you are absolute superstars, every single one of you… What you’re doing is absolutely incredible and we’re honoured that you’ve come to Britain’s Got Talent.”

The music group was founded in 2014 by Daouda Kavuma and is made up of children from the Katwe slums in Kampala, Uganda.

Following their appearance in Eddy Kenzo’s captivating music video for ‘Sitya Loss’, the group shot to internet stardom and captured the hearts of viewers around the world.

Embracing their origins and proud of their upbringing in the ghettos of Kampala, the talented ensemble adopted the name “The Ghetto Kids”, choosing to reflect their background with authenticity and honour.

The Ghetto Kids embarked on an extraordinary journey, captivating audiences across Africa and venturing beyond its borders, leaving a lasting impact wherever they performed.

Their immense talent attracted the attention and admiration of renowned American artists such as P. Diddy and Nicki Minaj. In a groundbreaking moment, the group secured a role in French Montana’s sensational music video for ‘Unforgettable’ in 2017, catapulting them to fame in the United States.

In January 2023, the Ghetto Kids headed to France to headline the halftime show at a Paris Saint-Germain home game against Reims at the prestigious Parc des Princes. Before the match, they had the privilege of meeting PSG players, including the illustrious Kylian Mbappé, adding to their remarkable journey.