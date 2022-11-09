Ugunja-Ukwala road to be temporarily closed for two weeks

Construction of a footbridge along Mbagathi Way in this picture taken on September 28, 2021. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The Kenya National Highway Authorities (Kenha) has advised motorists and other Ugunja-Ukwala road users to use alternative roads as the Nzoia River bridge is being repaired.

In a notice to the general public, Kenha Director General Eng. K. Ndungu said motorists and other road users heading to Ugunja and those heading to Ukwala will use Ligega Road.

“Kenha in pursuit of Traffic Act Cap. 403 section 71, wishes to notify the general public that the emergency bridge repair works are being undertaken at the old Nzoia River Bridge along Ugunja-Ukwala Road. These works will necessitate the closure of the road from Tuesday November 8, 2022 at 8am to Tuesday November 22, 2022 at 8am,” reads the notice.

“Motorists heading towards Ukwala and those heading to Ugunja are advised to use the Ligega Road as indicated in the drawing below or use any other alternative routes whenever possible,” Kenha added.

“We are sorry for any inconveniences that may be caused as we endeavor to provide an efficient, safe and reliable road network,” the notice further read.

Kenha is an autonomous road agency, responsible for the management, development, rehabilitation and maintenance of international trunk roads linking centers of international importance and crossing international boundaries or terminating at international ports (Class A road), national trunk roads linking internationally important centres (Class B roads) and primarily roads linking provincially important centres to each other or two higher-classroads (Class C roads).