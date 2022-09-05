Uhuru back in Nairobi as Supreme Court renders its verdict





President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday flew back to Nairobi after a week-long stay in Mombasa during which he made a public appearance with local leaders.

The Head of State made an unpublicized return to the capital but information available on a public flight tracker – FlightRadar24 – indicated that the Air Force jet carrying him registered as KAF308 landed in Nairobi at 11.13am on Monday.

The jet assigned the call name Harambee 1departed from Mombasa at 7.30am.

His return to the capital came even as the Supreme Court convened to deliver its judgment on the consolidated presidential election petition which, if dismissed, could set in motion the next steps for the swearing in of his successor.

Mr Kenyatta who backed the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga during the August 9 election is yet to comment on the declaration of the Kenya Kwanza candidate William Ruto by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission as the President-Elect.

On Wednesday, President Kenyatta took a stroll on the streets of Mombasa, marking his first public appearance since the elections.

Leaders present at the meeting included Joho, Mombasa Governor-elect Abdull Sheriff Nassir, Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung’aro, Mombasa Deputy Governor-elect Francis Thoya, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda, outgoing Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege and her Wajir counterpart Fatuma Gedi and other MPs and senators.

A video shared by some of the leaders showed the outgoing president chatting and laughing whiletaking a walk on the streets after lunch at the famous Barka Restaurant.

While Mr Kenyatta has been holding meetings with his officials and dignitaries at State House, Nairobi with pictures shared with the media, it was the first time he was seen in public since the August 9 election in which his preferred successor Odinga lost to Deputy President William Ruto.

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati declared Deputy President William Ruto winner of the August 9 General Election. Mr Chebukati said Ruto garnered 7.17 million against his close rival Raila Odinga who got 6.94 million votes.

