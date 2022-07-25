Uhuru bids farewell to State House staff





President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta have formally bid State House staff farewell.

The outgoing first family made what could be their final remarks to the staff during a thanksgiving service hosted in honor of the Head of State’s successful 10-year tenure at the house on the hill.

“On my own behalf, the First Lady and my entire family, we are grateful to all of you, all departments of State House, for we have worked very well together. We shall miss each one of you, and will carry fond memories of working together in the service of our nation,” said an emotional President Kenyatta.

The retiring Head of State further urged the staff to be supportive of the next President and his family.

“I urge those of you that will remain behind to support the new administration with utmost dedication so that we keep propelling our nation to newer heights of progress.”

The interfaith service was attended by State House Kenya staff from all State Houses and State Lodges led by Comptroller of State House Kinuthia Mbugua and Chief of Staff in the Office of the First Lady Constance Gakonyo.

Bishop Abraham Mulwa of the African Inland Church delivered the sermon at the service that was also attended by several senior government officials including Head of Public Service Dr Joseph Kinyua, Gender CS Prof Margaret Kobia and NMS Director General Mohamed Badi.

The farewell ceremony plus thanksgiving service comes two weeks before the August 2022 polls.

President Kenyatta was elected in 2013 and has served two terms.

The constitution bars him from contesting for a fresh term.

Now a grandfather, Kenyatta is expected to retire to either in his Ichaweri home in Kiambu or in his houses in Nairobi including one next to State House.

He could however remain in active politics as he is the chairman of Azimio la Umoja, a coalition whose presidential flag bearer is Raila Odinga.

President Kenyatta has openly rallied Kenyans to vote for Odinga saying he was best fit for the job.