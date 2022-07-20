Uhuru blasts Ruto for complaining about reduced unga prices

President Uhuru Kenyatta during a State of the Nation address at State House, Mombasa County. PHOTO | PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta has faulted his deputy William Ruto for complaining about the reduced prices of maize flour, despite the latter still being in office.

President Kenyatta spoke on Wednesday at State House, Nairobi where he held a meeting with millers to discuss the price of maize flour.

“Kenya hii tukitaka kwenda mbele njia ni mbili. Moja umepatiwa fursa ya kuhudumu lakini badala ya kuhudumu kazi yako ni kulalamika,” President Kenyatta said without mentioning Ruto by name.

On Monday, the government issued a directive that will have the price of maize flour retailing at Sh100 down from more than Sh200.

But Dr Ruto scoffed at the directive, questioning why the government did not intervene much earlier even as Kenyans struggled to purchase the commodity amidst a biting economic crisis.

“When we told them that they have spoilt the plan to increase food production they started blaming the war in Ukraine. Now they say that they are lowering maize prices because there is an election in August. Why did you leave Kenyans to suffer?” the DP posed.

Meanwhile, President Kenyatta has issued new directives that will make the staple foodstuff more affordable in the country, including the suspension of Railway development levy and Import Declaration Fee (IDF) on all imported maize.

President Kenyatta also noted that every time before the General Elections, the price of maize flour tends to shoot.