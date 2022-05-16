Uhuru’s bouncer injured in Eastlands brawl

Bill Arocho (right) while receiving treatment at a Nairobi hospital. PHOTO: COURTESY

Bill Arocho (right) while receiving treatment at a Nairobi hospital. PHOTO: COURTESY





A security team attached to Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant Polycarp Igathe is nursing injuries following a confrontation with a group of youth in Nairobi on Sunday.

Nairobi News understands the incident which happened at Shauri Moyo left the team of five nursing injuries, one of them critically.

Four of them, including Bill Arocho, a prominent bouncer known to protect bigwigs including President Uhuru Kenyatta, received treatment at Nairobi West and were discharged. The other one is admitted.

Nairobi News understands trouble started when the youth blocked Igathe’s convoy and demanded for niceties including money.

Igathe was headed to Kamukunji grounds for a politically rally organized by Azimio candidate Raila Odinga.

“It was really scary. I’ve never experienced such in my life but I had to protect my boss,” Arocho told Nairobi News.

“They blocked the road and started hurling stones at our cars. We had to step in and confront the VIPs. These were hardened youth Police had to fire severally in the air to repulse them. We are lucky to be alive but expect such scenarios in the line of duty.”

My hand suffered a sprain but I’ve been treated and discharged. I will be back to my duties today and will be at KICC (Kenyatta International Convention Centre) today (Monday)”. Odinga is expected to unveil his running mate at the venue from 11am.

“I will also be travelling to Kisumu tomorrow (Tuesday for the Africities event).

Arocho has been a consistent fixture in President Kenyatta’s political rallies over the past decade. He has recently been spotted with Odinga and Igathe.