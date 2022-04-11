Uhuru ‘Cup’: President to lift Fifa trophy in Nairobi

President Uhuru Kenyatta holds the Fifa World Cup Trophy on February 26th 2018 at State House. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO

The coveted Fifa World Cup trophy will be on display in Kenya on May 26 and 27.

Debra Mallowah, Vice President Coca Cola East and Central Africa Franchise Monday said Kenya is among the few African countries selected to host the prestigious football trophy ahead of the 2022 World Cup programmed for November 21 to December 18 in Qatar.

“Coca Cola has partnered with Fifa to bring the original Fifa World Cup trophy for a two-day visit to Kenya. This is iconic because Kenya is one of the few African countries that have been selected to host the 2022 trophy tour,” said Mallowah.

“…I take this opportunity to invite all Kenyans out there to join in celebrating the extra-ordinary moment when the trophy arrives on May 26 and 27.”

The Fifa World Cup trophy is made of 18 carat gold with a malachite base. It stands 36.8 centimeters high and weighs 6.1 kilograms and is worth Sh1 billion.

It will be coming to Kenya at a time when Fifa has suspended the country from all its activities following government interference.

The government on November 11, 2021 hounded out of office Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa and other federation officials over corruption allegations.

Fifa has demanded their reinstatement into office.

Miriam Limo, the Coca Cola Frontline Marketing Portfolio, Senior Manager Kenya said they will soon announce the place where the trophy will be for public view.

Only President Uhuru Kenyatta will have the golden opportunity to hold the trophy.

According to Fifa rules, apart from a country’s sitting president, only players who were part of the World Cup winning team can hold the trophy.

Limo announced that five Kenyans will be lucky to go to Qatar to watch the World Cup, thanks to Coca Cola.

They must take part in a promotion where one is required to buy one, one-and-a-half or two litres of soda with a green top.

He or she is then required to send the code under the bottle top to 40111 after which they will receive a message on whether they have won a ticket to Qatar World Cup.

Other prizes include a trip to view the trophy in Nairobi, airtime and cash.