Uhuru endorses Karua as Kenya’s ‘next’ Deputy President – VIDEO

Azimio la Umoja - One Kenya Coalition presidential running mate Martha Karua makes her remarks when she met with members of the civil society on May 28, 2022 at Serena Hotel in Nairobi. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua has been endorsed by President Uhuru Kenyatta as Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition presidential running mate and Kenya’s next Deputy President.

President Kenyatta, who was addressing the nation on Wednesday during Madaraka Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens, gave his endorsement by reiterating his commitment to expanded inclusion of women in leadership.

“I am proud to be part of this push and Kenyans have the opportunity to elect the first female Deputy President. If it is the wish of Kenyans, come August 9 2022 we will have the first female Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya,” President Kenyatta said amid applause from the crowd.

“I have had the pleasure of working with 11 women in my cabinet at different times & in different capacities; all of them have placed our county at a good place globally,” the president went on

The president made the remarks during an event in which Deputy President William Ruto was not given the opportunity to address the nation, the first time such a thing has happened since President Kenyatta was elected in 2013.

President Kenyatta, whose second and final five-year term lapses in August, has thrown his weight behind Mr Raila in the presidential election.

In his address, the President said that he is proud of what his administration, which has been in power for two terms, has achieved.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank each one of you. We have worked well together. It has been a pleasure and honour to have you with us. And I am confident that we have a firm foundation for those who will come after us to continue to build a bigger, brighter and prosperous Kenya from where we have left off,” the head of state said.

Other than the Deputy President, other VIP guests at the ceremony included Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio, ODM leader Raila Odinga and his running mate Ms Karua among a host of dignitaries.

The 59th Madaraka Day celebrations, which is was officiated by President Kenyatta in his last final public ceremony as head of state, was attended by an estimated crowd of 30,000, with this year’s theme being ‘Pamoja Tusonge Mbele.’