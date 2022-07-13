Uhuru flags off Commonwealth team





President Uhuru Kenyatta has handed over the flag to the commonwealth games team to Birmingham 2022.

The event was held at State House, Nairobi.

Athletes representing 18 sporting disciplines congregated at the House on the hill where the Head of State addressed them and gave his best wishes.

The athletes included the joint team to the World Athletics World Championships in Oregon.

The head of state cheered on the joint team, acknowledging that Kenya has had great glory because of the athletes.

President Kenyatta mentioned the timing of the two games is very significant considering the country is gearing up for elections.

This links closely to the mission of the games by NOCK this year being to use the games to inspire the nation, to have the athletes remind the country of our unity, united in celebration of the men and women who raise our flag in front of billions of audiences.

NOCK is promoting Team Kenya through the hashtag #InspiringTheNation

The government has fully funded the commonwealth games team to Birmingham, the Cabinet Secretary of Sports, Amb. Dr. Amina Mohamed assuring the Head of State that the Games Management is on track, to make sure the team is well managed and facilitated.

The President reminded the athletes to play clean and avoid ‘embarrassing the country’.