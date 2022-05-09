Uhuru hands millions to Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga watch the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League clash between AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. PHOTO: State House

President Uhuru Kenyatta has reportedly handed a donation of Sh12 million to Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards.

The announcement was made by opposition leader Raila Odinga who is a close political ally of the Head of State.

“I have talked to the President and he has handed these two teams Sh2 million to pay the players salaries and a further Sh10 million to help prepare for the remaining matches of the league season,” said Odinga while addressing fans at the Kasarani stadium after the Mashemeji derby pitting these two teams.

The match, which attracted an impressive crowd, ended 1-1.

Earlier, President Kenyatta and Odinga had led other leaders in watching the match which was decided by goals courtesy of Victor Omune in the 31st minute for Leopards and a Benson Omalla leveller in the second stanza.

“We’ve agreed to bring in professional coaches who can help nurture our talents here in Kenya so that we can produce good players (Liverpool’s) Saido Mane Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) and Victor Wanyama who has played for teams like Tottenham in England,” added Odinga.

Odinga who is seeking to succeed President Kenyatta ahead of the August 2022 polls was flanked by former Gatanga lawmaker Peter Kenneth, who is among those considered as his running mate.

President Kenyatta and Odinga were spotted engaging Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda and his Gor counterpart Ambrose Rachier during the match.

Leopards and Gor have witnessed consistent financial challenges for the past decade, thanks to a large part to their inability to attract sponsorships and enough money from gate takings.