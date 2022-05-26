Uhuru hosts FIFA World Cup Trophy amid ban on Kenya

President Uhuru Kenyatta holds the Fifa World Cup Trophy on February 26th 2018 at State House. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO

President Uhuru Kenyatta holds the Fifa World Cup Trophy on February 26th 2018 at State House. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO





President Uhuru Kenyatta will Thursday morning receive the Fifa World Cup trophy at State House, Nairobi, amid a background of confusion on the local football scene.

The trophy, comprising 18-carat gold, and considered the most expensive and significant in modern-day sport, is on a two-day tour of Kenya as part of the festivities to prepare the global football family for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar in November.

The Trophy will also be hosted at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) for public viewing and a chance to take a photo with it on Friday.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed is expected to be present at the State House event.

However, the embattled Football Kenya Federation (FKF) officials, led by Nick Mwendwa are not expected to attend.

The World Cup trophy is the most sought-after prize in football.

It will be contested for by the country’s top teams when the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy kicks off in Qatar in November.

But President Kenyatta will be scratching his head following the sanctions imposed by FIFA on Kenya which found his government guilty of interfering with football activities.

The suspension was placed on Kenya by FIFA after the Sports CS disbanded FKF and put a caretaker committee in charge of football.

As a result, the national football teams have been barred from competing in international assignments.

Kenyan referees have also been struck off the list of officiating at the World Cup.